UConn’s Hawkins bounces back from illness in Final Four win

HOUSTON (AP) — Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins says he had no doubt he was going to play in Saturday night’s 72-59 win against Miami in the Final Four despite battling a stomach illness. The Huskies’ No. 2 scorer missed Friday’s practice and said he spent most of the day in bed and throwing up. But he played more than 25 minutes in the win, scoring 13 points. Hawkins said he wasn’t sure if he had a stomach bug or a bout with food poisoning. He said he’s good to go for Monday night’s title game against San Diego State.

