Unconvincing win for Joshua against Franklin

LONDON (AP) — Former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has returned to his winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin. The British fighter had lost three of his last five fights but tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111. Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm. A bizarre finish saw the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin sparking an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, Franklin’s strength and conditioning coach, who pushed Joshua.

