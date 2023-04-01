Union Berlin beats Stuttgart 3-0, stays 3rd in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Stuttgart midfielder Genki Haraguchi scored an own-goal in his first return to Union Berlin as his former team won 3-0 and consolidated third place in the Bundesliga. Sheraldo Becker scored in the 51st minute to get Union off the mark. Kevin Behrens struck from close range in the 67th, a minute before Haraguchi deflected Behrens’ cross into his own net. It lifted Union a point behind second-place Bayern Munich before the 10-time defending champion’s game at home later Sunday against league leader Borussia Dortmund. Bayern is a point behind Dortmund before “der Klassiker” and Thomas Tuchel is set to make his debut as Bayern coach against his ex-club.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.