Zach Eflin shines, Rays offense roars in 12-2 rout of Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin is off to an impressive start after signing the largest free-agent contract in Tampa Bay Rays history, pitching five strong innings and getting lots of offensive support in a 12-2 rout of the Detroit Tigers. Yandy Díaz and Wander Franco each had three hits and three RBIs for the Rays, who scored seven times in the third inning to ruin right-hander Spencer Turnbull’s first major league outing for the Tigers since June 4, 2021.

