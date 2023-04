DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s 100th career game at Iowa will come in the national championship game. The Hawkeyes will be looking for their first title when they take on LSU on Sunday. She will be back next season. As a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WNBA draft.

By The Associated Press

