Antetokounmpo helps hot-shooting Bucks beat 76ers 117-104

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-104 on Sunday night to move a step closer to the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks have a two-game lead over Boston with four games left. Boston won the season series with Milwaukee and has the tiebreaker. Philadelphia is third in the East. Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Khris Middleton had 19 and Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis each added 18 as the Bucks shot 57.5%. Middleton also had nine assists. Tyrese Maxey had 29 points and Joel Embiid 28 for the 76ers.

