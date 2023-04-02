Anthony Joshua sets sights on Fury in tweak to rebuild plan

Anthony Joshua’s rebuild plan was to have three or four fights to gain momentum for another crack at a world heavyweight title. He’s now happy to take a short cut. An all-British fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury could be back on the cards after Joshua beat Jermaine Franklin on points on Saturday in an unconvincing comeback fight following successive damaging losses to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua says “that’s the pot of gold. That’s the WBC heavyweight champion of the world — that’s what it’s all about.” Fury has yet to respond to being called out by Joshua and negotiations between the pair haven’t gone well in the past.

