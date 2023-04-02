Augusta National has Sunday unlike any other at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Sunday before Masters week is unlike any other major. It’s a blend of kids as young as 7 years old competing in the Drive, Chip and Putt. And then there are Masters champions like Gary Player and Bernhard Langer who are on the putting green right there with them. Tiger Woods was due to arrive at some point. Mark O’Meara survives all that goes around him and is reminded how cool it was to win the Masters. That allows him to come back every year for as long as he likes. The highlight is the dinner Tuesday for past champions.

