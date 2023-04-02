Brooks Koepka hangs on to win LIV event ahead of Masters
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is the first multiple winner on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit. Koepka won LIV Golf-Orlando with a 68. That gave him a one-shot win over Sebastian Munoz of Colombia. Koepka also won last year in Saudi Arabia in a playoff. This one came down to the last hole. Munoz had a long birdie putt to force a playoff. But his Torque team had a one-shot lead over Koepka’s team. Munoz says he didn’t want to be too aggressive with the putt in case he went too far by the hole. He left it well short and made par.