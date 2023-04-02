Bulls’ Drummond says he needed time to clear his mind

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond says he needed time to clear his mind, so he missed a game last week. He also expressed appreciation Sunday for the support the team gave him as he addressed some issues that had been weighing on him. Drummond says he feels “OK,” though he still has “a lot of work to do with my mental.” Drummond missed the team’s 121-110 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night after he posted on Twitter that he was deleting his social media apps to focus on his mental health. He has since played in each of Chicago’s two games.

