Caitlin Clark’s dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark accomplished so much that had never been seen in any NCAA Tournament before, by any woman or man. It wasn’t enough to get Iowa a victory in its first national championship game. The Hawkeyes lost 102-85 in a frustrating and foul-plagued finale against LSU. Clark scored 30 points, giving her a record 191 in this tournament. The dazzling Iowa-born guard still has another season or two remaining with the Hawkeyes because as a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WBNA draft.

