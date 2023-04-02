Clark tech, foul count put focus on officials in title game

DALLAS (AP) — A technical foul against Iowa star Caitlin Clark and a high foul count have put the focus on the officials in the NCAA women’s championship game. Clark’s technical also was her fourth personal foul. She didn’t foul out, but seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock did in a 102-85 loss to LSU. An official said Clark was given the tech for failing to give the ball to an official after the team had been warned about delay of game earlier. The focus on whistles had social media buzzing in the second half.

