D-backs’ speed, bunt beat Dodgers 2-1, overcomes Syndergaard

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake McCarthy drove in the tiebreaking run with a bunt single in the ninth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 2-1 to overcome Noah Syndergaard in his first start for Los Angeles. With the score 1-1, Ketel Marte doubled against Brusdar Graterol leading off the ninth and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. singled to right and Mookie Betts threw out Marte at the plate. McCarthy bunted to the right side and Graterol, running off the mound, couldn’t come up with the ball cleanly as he tried to scoop it and flip to first baseman Freddie Freeman in one move.

