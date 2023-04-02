Duvall has 3 hits, go-ahead single, Red Sox beat Orioles 9-5

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall had three more hits, including two doubles and a two-run single to break a fifth-inning tie as the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5. One day after Duvall went 4 for 5 with a walk-off homer, the free agent outfielder collected his sixth extra-base hit of the season. He’s the first player in franchise history with six in his first three games with the team. The Red Sox are the third team in baseball history to score at least nine runs in each of their first three games. The 1976 Reds and ’78 Brewers are the others. Kiké Hernández had two hits, including a solo homer. Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida and Alex Verdugo also had two hits apiece for Boston. Adam Frazier had three hits for Baltimore.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.