Ehlers scores 2 to lead Jets to 6-1 win over Devils

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice and Morgan Barron converted a penalty shot as the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and assist, while Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had two assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 shots in his 60th start of the season. Nico Hischier spoiled Connor Hellebuyck’s shutout bid when he scored on the power play with 13.9 seconds left. Vitek Vanacek finished with 17 saves for New Jersey before he was replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood to start the third period. Blackwood made four saves in relief. Winnipeg pulled one point behind Seattle for the first Western Conference wild card, though the Kraken have two games in hand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.