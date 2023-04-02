Gallo blasts 2 homers, Twins sweep Royals with 7-4 win

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — Joey Gallo hit two home runs, Joe Ryan gave up one run over six innings and the Minnesota Twins completed a sweep of Kansas City with a 7-4 win. Gallo hit his first home run of the game in the sixth inning and in the next frame belted a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to extend the Twins’ lead to 6-1. The Royals finally got a run in the second inning off a home run by Edward Olivares to break a 19-inning scoreless streak. Joe Ryan went six innings, struck out six and allowed one earned run, three hits, two walks for Minnesota. Brad Keller threw 4 ⅔ innings giving up two earned runs, five hits, four walks and fanned six.

