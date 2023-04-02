Kevin Durant scores 35 points, Suns roll past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 35 points and the Phoenix Suns held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-118 on Sunday night for their fifth straight victory. Durant — once a hero in Oklahoma City after leading the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals, but roundly booed nearly every time he touched the ball Sunday — scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, helping Phoenix hold the lead after Oklahoma City cut a 15-point deficit to three. The Suns are 6-0 with Durant in the lineup. Devin Booker added 22 points and 10 assists for Phoenix, which shot 56.8% from the field to match its season high. Phoenix remained fourth in the Western Conference standings. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 39 points for Oklahoma City.

