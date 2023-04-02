Kings wrap up playoff spot with 4-1 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored twice, Joonas Korpisalo made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings wrapped up a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday night. Arthur Kaliyev and Blake Lizzote — into an empty net — each had a goal and an assist for the Kings. Anze Kopitar added a pair of assists. Los Angeles improved to 45-22-10, winning for the second straight night after topping Seattle on Saturday. Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks and Thatcher Demko stopped 21 shots. The Canucks were eliminated from postseason contention earlier in the night when Winnipeg beat New Jersey. Vancouver has missed the playoffs three straight years and seven of eight.

