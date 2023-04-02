Skip to Content
Lafrenière and Kakko score, Rangers beat Capitals 5-2

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko scored to help the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 5-2. The playoff-bound Rangers with the win snapped a two-game skid. Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves to pick up his 35th win of the season. Defenseman K’Andre Miller, Vladimir Tarasenko and Mika Zibanejad also scored for New York. Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas scored for Washington. The Capitals inched closer to being eliminated from contention with their seventh loss in eight games.

Associated Press

