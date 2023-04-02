Larkin’s hat trick helps Red Wings top Maple Leafs 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored three times for his second career hat trick, Alex Nedeljkovic made 42 saves and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2. Olli Maatta had a goal and an assist, and Jonatan Berggren also scored for Detroit. Moritz Seider added two assists. Calle Jarnkrok and John Tavares scored for Toronto which lost goalie Matt Murray to an injury late in the first period. He allowed two goals on seven shots before being replaced by Ilya Samsonov, who made 13 saves in relief after stopping 31 shots in a 3-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

