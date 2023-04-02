Larson keeps Hendrick, Chevrolet in NASCAR driver’s seat

Kyle Larson pulled away on a restart with 14 laps to go and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. Larson started the final green flag run with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry to his outside and easily pulled away. Berry, who is filling in for the injured Chase Elliott, held on for second. It’s the third victory of the season for the four-car Hendrick team and the 20th of Larson’s career. It came less than a week after a 100-point penalty against each Hendrick team for using an illegal part was overturned by a NASCAR appeals panel.

