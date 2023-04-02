Lazio tightens grip on 2nd in Serie A with 2-0 win at Monza

ROME (AP) — Lazio tightened its grip on second place in Serie A with a 2-0 win at Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza. Lazio extended its unbeaten streak in the Italian league to six matches after beating runaway leader Napoli and Roma in the derby before the international break. Lazio moved five points ahead of third-place Inter Milan. Fourth-place AC Milan is seven points behind Lazio and was visiting Napoli later. A free kick from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after the break followed an early goal from Pedro for Lazio. Bologna continued to impress under Thiago Motta with a 3-0 win over Udinese to move up to eighth. Salernitana drew 1-1 at Spezia.

