LSU’s 59 1st-half points set NCAA women’s title game record

DALLAS (AP) — Jasmine Carson was nearly perfect from the field to help LSU put on a record-breaking performance in the NCAA Tournament championship game. Carson scored 21 of her 22 points in the first half as the Tigers torched Iowa’s defense in a 102-85 victory. Carson scored 21 of her 22 points in the first half as the Tigers torched Iowa’s defense in a 102-85 victory on Sunday. The 102 points was the most-ever scored in a championship game by a single team and the 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark too.

