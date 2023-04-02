Lucic, Stone score in 3rd to rally Flames past Ducks 5-4

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic and Michael Stone scored in the third period and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4. Nick Ritchie had a goal and an assist, and Andrew Mangiapane and Nikita Zadorov also to help Calgary win a season-high fourth straight game. Tyler Toffoli had two assists. Jacob Markstrom gave up two goals on nine shots in the first period and was replaed by Dan Vladar, who stopped 11 shots over the final two periods to pick up the win. Calgary remained two points behind Winnipeg for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Frank Vatrano had two goals and an assist, Max Comtois had a goal and an assist, and Scott Harrington also scored for Anaheim. Kevin Shattenkirk had two assists and Lukas Dostal made 36 saves.

