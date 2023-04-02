Magic hand Pistons 20th loss in 21 games with 128-102 win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds each before sitting out the fourth quarter Sunday night in the Orlando Magic’s 128-102 rout of the Detroit Pistons. Jalen Suggs led eight Orlando players in double figures with 18 points, and Cole Anthony added 17 points and six rebounds for the Magic, who shot 57.3% and won for the fifth time in six games. Franz Wagner finished with 16 points and eight assists. Killian Hayes scored 20 points and Eugene Omoruyi added 19 for the Pistons, who lost for the 20th time in 21 games. Jaden Ivey finished with 14 points and six assists.

