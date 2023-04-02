Man United stumbles at Newcastle, top-4 EPL spot not assured

It wasn’t long ago that Manchester United was being talked up as a potential outsider for the Premier League title. Now even a top-four finish is looking far from assured for a club up for sale and seeking Champions League qualification as another attraction for potential buyers. United’s 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Sunday further intensified the race for the two likely spots behind Arsenal and Manchester City in Europe’s top competition next season. Second-half goals by Joe Willock and Callum Wilson gave Newcastle partial revenge for its loss to United in the English League Cup final and lifted the Saudi-controlled northeast team into third above United. West Ham climbed out of the bottom three by beating last-place Southampton 1-0.

