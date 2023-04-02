Marchenko’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Senators 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored 16 seconds into overtime to rally the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 to end a four-game losing streak and move out of the NHL basement. Kent Johnson, Eric Robinson and Boone Jenner also scored for Columbus, Johnny Gaudreau had two assists and Marchenko added an assist. Jon Gillies stopped 24 shots in his Blue Jackets debut and first game this season for his first win since Feb. 10, 2022. Columbus tied Anaheim for the second-fewest points in the NHL with 56. Chicago is last with 54. Dylan Gambrell, Mark Kastelic and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.