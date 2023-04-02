Martinook ends goal drought as Hurricanes nip Islanders, 2-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Martinook scored for the first time in more than two months to break a third-period tie as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1. Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored and Frederik Andersen made 21 saves for the Hurricanes, who’ve won back-to-back games following a stretch of four losses in five games to maintain first place in the Metropolitan Division. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored first for the Islanders, who’ve lost two games in a row and three of their last five. New York is in playoff position, but only has four games remaining in a tight competition with multiple teams for the final two spots in the Eastern Conference. Ilya Sorokin stopped 33 shots for New York

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.