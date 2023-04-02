McDermott scores 30 to lead Spurs past Kings 142-134

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Doug McDermott scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and the San Antonio Spurs denied Sacramento a chance at clinching the division with a 142-134 win over the Kings. McDermott hit three free throws in overtime after being fouled on a 3 by Keegan Murray to give the Spurs a five-point lead and then made back-to-back baskets to keep San Antonio ahead and help snap a six-game losing streak. De’Aaron Fox scored 28 points and Domantas Sabonis added 26 for the Kings.

