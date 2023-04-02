Monaco rallies to beat Strasbourg; leader PSG faces Lyon

PARIS (AP) — Monaco’s teenage talent made the difference as it rallied to beat Strasbourg 4-3 in the French league to move three points behind third-place Marseille in the chase for a Champions League spot. Finishing third means entry into the qualifying rounds while second place guarantees automatic qualification for the Champions League. Second-place Lens leads Marseille on goal difference with nine rounds of games remaining. Fourth-place Monaco trailed 2-1 but hit back strongly with second-half goals from 18-year-old midfielders Eliesse Ben Seghir and Edan Diop. Leader Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lyon later Sunday.

