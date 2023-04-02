Pogacar wins Tour of Flanders for 1st time, Van der Poel 2nd

AUDENARDE, Belgium (AP) — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar has joked that he can now retire happy from cycling after winning the Tour of Flanders classic for the first time. Pogacar became only the third cyclist to win both races after Frenchman Louison Bobet and Belgian great Eddy Merckx. The 24-year-old Slovenian clinched victory with a superb solo attack to add Flanders which is one of the five “monument races” in one-day cycling to his glittering list of wins. Mathieu van der Poel finished second ahead of Dane Mads Pedersen with Belgian Wout van Aert in fourth spot.

