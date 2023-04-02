Rakell, Penguins beat Flyers 4-2 in Letang’s 1,000th game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-2. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang skated in his 1,000th career game and Bryan Rust scored in his 500th NHL game. Ryan Poehling added a late empty-net goal, and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had two assists. Casey DeSmith stopped 31 shots. Crosby is three points from 1,500 in the NHL. He also tied Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux for the most career points against the Flyers in NHL history with 124. Travis Konecny scored his 29th of the season and Nicolas Deslauriers his sixth, both in the third period, but the Flyers couldn’t rally from their early three-goal deficit. Samuel Ersson finished with 27 saves as Philadelphia lost its third straight following a four-game win streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.