Raptors inch closer to securing spot in play-in tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors defeated the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 to inch closer to securing a spot in the NBA play-in tournament. O.G. Anunoby added 23 points for the Raptors, who will clinch a spot if the Brooklyn Nets beat the Utah Jazz later Sunday. Svi Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 26 points and Mark Williams added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the injury-riddled Hornets, who played without all five of the team’s anticipated starters this season. James Bouknight added 21 points and Theo Maledon added 14 assists for Charlotte.

