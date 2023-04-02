Robert, Moncada power White Sox past Astros 6-3
HOUSTON (AP) — Luis Robert Jr. and Yoán Moncada homered, Mike Clevinger threw five shutout innings and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Houston Astros 6-3. Robert hit a solo home run in the fifth and made a spectacular sliding catch on the left-center warning tack in the ninth to rob Kyle Tucker of extra bases. Moncada hit a two-run homer in the ninth as Chicago gained a four-game split of the opening series. Down 6-1, Houston closed in the ninth on RBI singles by José Abreu and David Hensley off Reynaldo López.