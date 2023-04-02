Semien, Perez help Rangers win 2-1 to sweep NL-champ Phils
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Marcus Semien drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Josh Jung homered and the Texas Rangers completed a season-opening series sweep of the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 victory. Martin Perez allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Jonathan Hernandez got five outs and Will Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save of the season. Perez gave up eight hits, walked three and struck out seven to help the Rangers to their first 3–0 start since 2011 — when they won their second straight AL pennant. Bailey Falter gave up both runs by the Rangers on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.