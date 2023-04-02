Springs 6 hitless innings, Rays beat Tigers for 3-game sweep

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Jeffrey Springs was pulled after six hitless innings, Riley Greene got Detroit’s first hit with an infield single off Colin Poche in the seventh and the Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-1 on Sunday to complete an opening three-game sweep. Springs struck out a career-high 12 and matched his high of six innings. He threw 58 of 81 pitches for strikes. Detroit had just one runner against Springs: Nick Maton drew a two-out walk in the second. Three Tampa Bay relievers completed a two-hitter.

