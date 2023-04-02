Stanton goes deep, Judge also backs Brito as Yanks blank SF

NEW YORK (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton smashed a titanic home run, Aaron Judge also went deep and Jhony Brito won his major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 6-0. Kyle Higashioka also homered off Ross Stripling, who served up all three long balls in his first start for San Francisco. New York took two of three in the initial series of the season. Brito yielded only two hits over five impressive innings. He struck out six and walked one, showcasing a polished changeup.

