Trae Young lifts Hawks past Mavericks in OT, 132-130

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young made two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining in overtime to give Atlanta the lead and the Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 132-130 to keep pace in the Eastern Conference play-in race. Young was fouled by Kyrie Irving, who scored 41 points, with the game tied at 130. Following Young’s free throws, Luke Doncic, who scored 22 points, missed a last-second 3-pointer. The Hawks moved back into eighth place in the Eastern Conference play-in race. Dallas remained 11th in the Western Conference, one spot out of the play-in.

