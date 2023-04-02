Transfer portal lifts UConn, San Diego State to NCAA final

HOUSTON (AP) — Both Connecticut and San Diego State used an offseason of work in the transfer portal to bolster teams that have reached the NCAA title game. The Huskies and Aztecs meet in Monday night’s championship game. UConn lost a first-round NCAA game last year but bolstered its roster with multiple transfers on the perimeter. San Diego State primarily needed help at point guard before adding starter Darrion Trammell. Micah Parrish is another transfer for the Aztecs. He says the success of the two teams shows that the transfer portal can help “no matter what the team needs.”

