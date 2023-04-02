Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
By COURTNEY WALSH
Associated Press
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag. Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race made it an extremely hard-fought triumph. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.