Vosler, Friedl homer to support Ashcraft in Reds’ victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Graham Ashcraft pitched seven solid innings, Jason Vosler and TJ Friedl hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Saturday. Ashcraft (1-0) overcame Brian Reynolds’ home run to last seven innings, allowing four hits and one run with a walk and six strikeouts. Tyler Stephenson also drove in a run and Vosler, Friedl and Jonathan India each had two hits for the Reds. Alexis Diaz pitched the ninth for his first save. Vince Velasquez (0-1), making his Pirates debut after signing in December as a free agent, lasted 4-2/3 innings, giving up five hits and three runs with one walk and three strikeouts.

