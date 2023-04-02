Willock, Wilson goals earn Newcastle 2-0 win over Man United
NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Joe Willock and Callum Wilson scored second-half goals to lead Newcastle to a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League and above its rival in the race for Champions League qualification. Willock’s 65th-minute header and a second from substitute Wilson in the 88th inflicted just a second defeat in 17 games in all competitions on Erik ten Hag’s team. It gained Saudi-run Newcastle a measure of revenge for its English League Cup final loss to United at Wembley Stadium in February. Newcastle is now tied on 50 points with United but has a significantly better goal difference with both having 11 games to play.