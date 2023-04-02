Winker drives in 3 as Brewers beat Taillon, Cubs 9-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Jesse Winker had two hits and three RBIs, including a key two-run single in Milwaukee’s five-run sixth inning, and the Brewers beat Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs 9-5. Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell and Brice Turang also had two hits apiece — part of a 13-hit attack for Milwaukee. Winker was acquired in a December trade with Seattle. He had a pinch-hit RBI single in the eighth inning of Milwaukee’s 3-1 win on Saturday. Taillon was charged with three runs and seven hits in four innings in his Chicago debut. The 6-foot-5 right-hander signed a four-year contract in free agency.

