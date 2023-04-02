Women’s hoops might rule UConn, but men vying for 5th title

HOUSTON (AP) — The UConn men’s basketball team says the gold standard on campus is the women’s team. The women have 11 NCAA titles, including four straight starting in 2013, and just this year had their streak of 14 consecutive Final Fours snapped. A win Monday night over San Diego State would put the Huskies in a tie with Duke for the fourth-most titles on the men’s side. The Huskies won the men’s titles in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.