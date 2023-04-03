Acuña, Morton lift Braves to 8-4 win over Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a three-run homer Monday night, leading the Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Acuña, who was an All-Star selection last season, finished with a 3-for-4 night with a double and a single. He also drew a walk and scored two runs. Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP, hit his first home run of the season along with a single. He hit 35 homers last season for St. Louis. Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill each had two hits. Charlie Morton (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 innings to notch the win.

