After Bayern, Nagelsmann could interest Chelsea, Tottenham

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Julian Nagelsmann is widely considered a candidate for two of the top jobs in English soccer less than two weeks after being fired by Bayern Munich. The 35-year-old German has been linked with the vacancies at Chelsea and Tottenham. Nagelsmann set a series of records early in his career as he coached a top-division team at 28 and reached the Champions League semifinals at 33. Both Chelsea and Tottenham have squad members older than the man who could soon be their coach. Nagelsmann’s time at Bayern saw him win the German title but also rack up some surprise losses.

