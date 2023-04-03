Skip to Content
Another ACC sweep keeps Wake Forest on best start since 1949

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

Wake Forest’s baseball season keeps getting better. The Demon Deacons took three games from Clemson this past weekend and are coming off their first back-to-back Atlantic Coast Conference sweeps in 21 years. They are 26-3 for their best start since 1949. The weekend rotation of Rhett Lowder, Sean Sullivan and Josh Hartle are a combined 16-2 with a 1.61 ERA with 181 strikeouts and 23 walks in just over 122 innings. The Deacons are scoring just under 10 runs per game and Tommy Hawke is batting a team-leading .411.

