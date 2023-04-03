Aussie amateur Crowe taking flight at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Harrison Crowe is somewhat of a celebrity during his first trip to Augusta National after a video of him at the Old Course at St. Andrews went viral last year. Crowe was at a nearby pub when someone put up the challenge of hitting a ball over the buildings across the street and onto the 18th green. Crowe was up to it. Elsewhere during a busy day of practice rounds, Sepp Straka aced the par-3 12th hole and Bryson DeChambeau professed his love for Augusta National after some comments he made a couple of years ago that insinuated he could overpower the course continued to come up this week.

