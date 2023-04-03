Barcelona asks for Tebas’ resignation after newspaper report

MADRID (AP) — The attacks and accusations between Barcelona and Spanish league president Javier Tebas are far from over. The latest spat has prompted the club to ask for Tebas’ resignation after a report said the league gave false evidence against Barcelona to prosecutors in the refereeing scandal involving the Catalan club. Tebas had already claimed that the report by La Vanguardia newspaper was misleading and carried incorrect assumptions. But it was enough to reignite the vendetta between the two sides.

