Boca Juniors women’s coach accused of sexual harassment

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A female staffer of Argentinian soccer giant Boca Juniors has accused the women’s team coach Jorge Martinez of sexual harassment. The staffer’s attorney, Andrea Lucangioli, told local media on Monday she had taken the accusation against Martinez to prosecutors. She says her client had been sexually touched by the coach against her will last year. Lucangioli said her client had taken the accusation to the club’s Department for Equality and Inclusion before reaching out to prosecutors.

